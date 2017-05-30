Prosecutors will not seek a second retrial of Rolf Harris over alleged historical sex attacks on teenage girls, Southwark Crown Court in London has heard.
The news came after the jury was discharged after failing to reach verdicts on four indecent assault charges.
Harris, 87, denied four charges against three teenage girls between 1971 and 1983.
The jury had previously been told Harris had already been convicted and sentenced for other offences in 2014.
He was released from HMP Stafford last week and had been attending the trial in person.
The former Animal Hospital host was alleged to have touched a 13-year-old girl’s breast after filming a children’s TV programme and asked her: “Do you often get molested on a Saturday morning?”
He was separately accused of twice groping another girl, aged 16, after being paid £100 to appear on ITV celebrity show Star Games in 1978, and telling her she was “a little bit irresistible”, the court heard.
Harris, who served less than three years in prison, had his CBE annulled at the order of the Queen following his conviction.
He “feels no sense of victory, only relief” after prosecutors abandoned the case against him, Harris said in a statement read by his lawyer outside court.