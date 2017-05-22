One of Rolf Harris’s alleged victims said she is speaking out for “vindication and justice” as the entertainer sat in court for the first day since his trial began. Harris, 87, is accused of touching the then 13-year-old schoolgirl after he appeared in a broadcast of the BBC’s Saturday Superstore in 1983. He also allegedly asked the young teenager if she often got molested on a Saturday morning, which his defence team claimed had been said in a jokey way.

PA Wire/PA Images Rolf Harris arriving at Southwark Crown Court on Monday

It is the first time the jury has seen the Australia-born former television star, who was released from HMP Stafford on Friday morning, in person for his indecent assault trial at Southwark Crown Court. The complainant, who gave evidence via video link as Harris followed with a hearing loop, was quizzed on her motives for coming forward 30 years after the alleged incident. Asked by prosecutor Jonathan Rees if she had made a claim for compensation, she said: “No I haven’t, and I don’t intend to. “This has never been about compensation, it’s been about vindication and justice.” She added that coming forward had been “the hardest thing I have ever had to do”.

PA Wire/PA Images Harris denies four counts of indecent assault