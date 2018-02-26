The Rolling Stones have announced their first UK tour in five years, revealing plans to perform at venues in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The No Filter tour will also see the band perform in various European cities, including Dublin, where the UK and Ireland leg kicks off on Thursday 17 May.

See the full list of tour dates, and our guide on how to get tickets, below...

MAY Thursday 17: Dublin, Croke Park Tuesday 22: London Stadium JUNE Tuesday 5: Old Trafford Football Stadium, Manchester Saturday 9: BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Friday 15: Principality Stadium, Cardif Tuesday 19: Twickenham Stadium, London Friday 22: Olympiastadion, Berlin Tuesday 26: Orange Velodrome, Marseille Saturday 30: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart JULY Wednesday 4: Letnany Airport, Prague Sunday 8: PGE Narodowy Stadium, Warsaw

When do the tickets go on sale?

The main ticket sale for the UK dates start at 9am on Friday 2 March, with the European dates going on sale later in March (you can see the full breakdown of when they’ll go online here).

How much are they?

At the moment, the prices have not been announced and HuffPost UK has contacted the Stones’ representative to find out how much the gigs will set fans back.

In years gone by, seeing Mick Jagger and co hasn’t come cheap and for their last European tour, tickets started at €99 (£86).

Is there a pre-sale?

Yes, there are two - but you’re going to have to be quick.

Fans who sign up for the Stones’ newsletter by 11:59PM on Monday 26 February will be sent a pre-sale code and given access to tickets on Tuesday 27 February at 12pm.

American Express customers can also access them early here, from 9am on Wednesday 28 February.

What VIP packages are there?

As Stones devotees will know, the band usually offer plenty of fancy VIP ticketing options and it’ll be no different for the No Filter tour.

Official ticketing partner AXS has the list of packages available, which offer additional extras such as limited edition prints and lanyards.

AXS are yet to confirm how much these cost but you can probably expect them to be quite pricey.