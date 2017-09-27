With his many A-list pals, love of pranking and Capital radio show, Roman Kemp was the perfect participant for HuffPost UK’s first ever Breakfast Club Challenge.

The rules are simple: Answer the questions or face a foodie forfeit made up of not-so-great breakfast combinations.

Think fish with Nutella. And honey on cold beans. Ick.

When he wasn’t busy chowing down on our carefully-crafted breakfast concoctions, Roman revealed more than a few surprising facts.

Here are 11 things we learnt...

1. He’s snogged Justin Bieber

👀

2. He thinks getting with Vick Hope would be ‘like incest’

We see his point but the same as incest? That’s a bit harsh.

3. Roman hates marmite

His face says it all.

4. Ed Sheeran watches a lot of videos about himself

While many stars stay away from reading about themselves, Roman revealed that his pal Ed loves to check out clips online.

5. Olly Murs once tried it on with Vick Hope

Awks.

6. Cold eggs are disgusting

Rather him than us.

7. Roman might need to explain himself to Jack Maynard

Despite choosing the food option over revealing who his least talented pal is, Roman cheekily named the YouTuber.

8. His X Factor knowledge is far from encyclopedic

We’re not sure how much attention he paid while working on the show.

9. Roman uses three different dating apps

Well, it’s good to keep your options open.

10. Martin Kemp isn’t a very good cook

Roman compared the croissant, Philadelphia and corned beef concoction to his dad’s cooking, so if you ever get invited to the Spandau Ballet star’s house for dinner, it’s probably best to pass.

11. Salmon with Nutella is gross

Ok, so we did know this already but Roman’s face after eating this combo confirmed it. Gross.