Roman Roads Of Britain Reimagined As A Compact Train Map

The network of Roman Roads that traverse the county have been reimagined in the form of a train map.

Sasha Trubetskoy, who is studying statistics at the University of Chicago, compiled the details using the Pelagios Greco-Roman digital maps and Roman-Britain.co.uk.

He admitted: “Not only were there way more Roman Roads in Britain than I initially thought, but also their exact locations and extents are not very clear. In a few places I had to get rather creative with the historical evidence.”