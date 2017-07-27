Roman Roads Of Britain Reimagined As A Compact Train Map

The network of Roman Roads that traverse the county have been reimagined in the form of a train map.
Sasha Trubetskoy, who is studying statistics at the University of Chicago, compiled the details using the Pelagios Greco-Roman digital maps and Roman-Britain.co.uk.
He admitted: “Not only were there way more Roman Roads in Britain than I initially thought, but also their exact locations and extents are not very clear. In a few places I had to get rather creative with the historical evidence.”
Speaking to HuffPost UK, he said: “I’d seen a lot of poorly made tube-style maps on the internet, and I wanted to do better. I’ve always been fascinated by Ancient Rome and I figured their road network would be perfect for this kind of medium, so I went for it.”
He added: “Like the full Roman map, I had to do some simplifying and make some tough choices on which cities to include. Again I tried to include larger settlements or forts that were mentioned in more than one primary source.
“Unlike the original Roman Roads map, I was more faithful to the actual geographical location of cities. Cluttered areas around Hampshire and the Midlands did have to be shifted around somewhat.”
Back in the day, the journey from Londinium (London) to Eboracum (York) would have taken five days by carriage. Thankfully its now just a couple of hours by train.