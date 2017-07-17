A woman has ended up in intensive care after being dragged along a platform by a train in Rome.
Footage of the incident, which has raised questions about the safety of the city’s Metro system, shows Natalya Garkovich’s bag getting caught in the doors.
She had boarded the train, before changing her mind at the last minute and trying to get off.
The train’s sensors failed to register the 43-year-old’s bag strap was caught during the accident at Termini station in central Rome.
Garkovich, who is a Belarusian national, is said to have suffered broken bones but her condition has improved since the incident on July 12.
Other videos appear to show the train driver, named by Italian media outlets as Gianluca Tonelli, forking food into his mouth before he departs.
He is under investigation and has been suspended, according to Corriere della Sera, who he told: “I know that I was wrong and I am devastated by what happened to that woman.
“But in the video it can also be seen that I looked twice in the mirror, I was not reckless.”
Tonelli was said to have been unaware of what happened until he arrived at the next station.
Passengers on board the train were said to have pulled a number of emergency levers, but were unsuccessful in stopping the train.
Carlo Rienzi, president of consumer rights group Codacons, said the failure of both the door and emergency levers meant Tonelli could not be solely to blame, as the onboard emergency systems “must function properly”.
“Therefore we consider it outrageous and offensive to say the train driver is entirely responsible, when you should thoroughly investigate the Rome subway security systems and their proper operation,” he is quoted as saying.
Stefano Bottoni, national secretary of trade union Sul, told news agency Ansa, that extra measures were needed to avoid a repeat of the accident.