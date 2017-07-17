A woman has ended up in intensive care after being dragged along a platform by a train in Rome.

Footage of the incident, which has raised questions about the safety of the city’s Metro system, shows Natalya Garkovich’s bag getting caught in the doors.

She had boarded the train, before changing her mind at the last minute and trying to get off.

The train’s sensors failed to register the 43-year-old’s bag strap was caught during the accident at Termini station in central Rome.

Garkovich, who is a Belarusian national, is said to have suffered broken bones but her condition has improved since the incident on July 12.

Other videos appear to show the train driver, named by Italian media outlets as Gianluca Tonelli, forking food into his mouth before he departs.

He is under investigation and has been suspended, according to Corriere della Sera, who he told: “I know that I was wrong and I am devastated by what happened to that woman.

“But in the video it can also be seen that I looked twice in the mirror, I was not reckless.”