Rompers For Men Have Arrived, And The Internet Has Gone Wild

It’s official: rompers for men have arrived.

Looking just like regular women’s rompers (a.k.a adult baby grows), the RompHim, a Kickstarter project, have launched the design for men to be able to enjoy too.

With the campaign having already surpassed it’s original pledge of $10,000 (£7759), currently standing at $40,592 (£31495.97) it’s gaining popularity.

And they’ve considered all of the practicalities - from a front shirt pocket and an adjustable waist to zippers - it’s fashion fused with comfort.

They even come in a variety of colours and prints: splatter print cotton, and red and blue chambray.

According to the RompHim Kickstarter page, the idea originated from the founders, all based in Chicago, discussing the lack of clothing options for men.

“Everything was either corporate, too fratty, too ‘runway’ or too basic. Something was missing,” they wrote.

“Why wasn’t there anything out there that allowed guys to be more stylish and fun without sacrificing comfort, fit and versatility?”

Taking to Instagram, the team behind the concept shared a snap of them at the Kentucky Derby wearing the design on 10 May: