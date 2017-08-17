Ronan Keating’s wife is showing she goes through the same struggles as any other mum with a new baby.
Storm Keating, 35, who gave birth to her and Ronan’s first child together in April 2017, posted an Instagram photo of herself getting covered in baby poo.
She comically captioned the shot, shared on Wednesday 16 August: “When your quick nappy change wasn’t quick enough.”
Despite the accident, Storm seemed to find the whole scenario rather amusing.
She used the hashtags #Hilarious, #NeverLaughedSoHard, #Poonami, #Pooplosion, #PeedAndPooped, #BackseatDramas and #PooperKeating.
And fans praised her for having a “carefree” attitude towards new motherhood.
“Awww so funny,” one person wrote. “But love your carefree attitude, it is what it is, you gotta do what you gotta do.”
Another mum wrote: “Hahahahahaha priceless. Love how carefree you look. I would have been crying.”
“Oh my,” another commented. “Messy but why do I miss those days haha.”
Cooper is Storm’s first child, however Ronan Keating is also dad to Jack, 17, Missy, 15 and Ali, 11, from a previous relationship.