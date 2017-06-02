All Sections
    02/06/2017 09:47 BST

    Ronan Keating Shares Instagram Photo Of Wife Storm Breastfeeding Five-Week-Old Baby Cooper

    'When you can multitask eating a Kit Kat while breastfeeding.'

    Ronan Keating shared a “sneaky pic” of his wife, Storm, breastfeeding their five-week-old son, Cooper.

    The singer, 40, who is also dad to Jack, 17, Missy, 15 and Ali, 11, from a previous relationship, captured Storm multitasking while feeding her son. 

    “When you can multitask eating a #KitKat while #breastfeeding and getting ready for an event...” the dad wrote on Thursday 1 June, using the hashtags: #sneakypic, #cooperkeating and #paparazzi.

    A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on

    Keating’s fans complimented how “beautiful” Storm looked in the photo.

    “Wow she looks stunning,” one wrote. “That’s us mums all over - multitasking.”

    Another commented: “Absolutely beautiful, mums are pros at multitasking! Great capture thanks for sharing, it all helps to #normalisebreastfeeding.”

    And another wrote: “Yes! Another celebrity showing us that breastfeeding is totally normal and should be celebrated.”

    Keating announced Storm had given birth to their first child together on 27 April. 

    A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on

    “Incredibly excited to announce the arrival,” Keating wrote alongside a photo of Storm cradling their newborn son. “We’re all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family.

    “Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family #KeatingClan.”

