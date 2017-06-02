Ronan Keating shared a “sneaky pic” of his wife, Storm, breastfeeding their five-week-old son, Cooper.

The singer, 40, who is also dad to Jack, 17, Missy, 15 and Ali, 11, from a previous relationship, captured Storm multitasking while feeding her son.

“When you can multitask eating a #KitKat while #breastfeeding and getting ready for an event...” the dad wrote on Thursday 1 June, using the hashtags: #sneakypic, #cooperkeating and #paparazzi.