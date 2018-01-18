Ronnie The First Puppy To Be Handed In At Battersea After Christmas Finds New Home

The first puppy to be handed in to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home after Christmas has found a forever home and is already bringing joy to his new owners. Ronnie was purchased online as a Christmas gift and taken into Battersea on 2 January, after his former owner became homeless. At the time, the puppy was just eight weeks old and staff at Battersea believed he may have been taken from his mother far too young and sold online by a breeder “who had no regard for his welfare”. After his story captured the hearts of the nation, the animal home was inundated with calls and the mastiff-cross was eventually paired with a family living in south east London.

Ronnie has made himself right at home with Joanne Taylor, her partner Daniel Jeffery, and their two children Alfie, eight, and Archie, five. The inquisitive pup has already developed a close bond with the couple’s eldest son Alfie, following him around and sleeping in his bed at night. Joanne, 27, said: “Seeing the pictures of Ronnie online made me want to visit Battersea and rehome a rescue dog. Never did we imagine it would be him. We thought he’d be snapped up straight away as he is a puppy. “We were amazed to find out we were the match.”

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Ronnie is happily settled in at his new home.

She added: “I first met him with my mum and nan, and thought he was brilliant. I took my children Alfie and Archie to meet him the next day. They were ecstatic and wanted to take him home straight away. “After Battersea completed all of their checks, we were able to take him home where he has settled in brilliantly. He loves playing with my boys who can’t wait to take him out on a walk once he is able to go outside.” Unfortunately, Ronnie’s story is not uncommon and there are thousands of animals still waiting to find new homes across the UK. Animal charity Mayhew is desperately searching for someone to adopt Sammy the one-eyed cat. The charity was alerted to the 10-year-old cat’s whereabouts when a member of the public called to say that a cat with badly infected eyes had been left behind after the previous owner had moved premises.

