Ronnie Wood and his wife took a family selfie while on a day out with their seven-month-old twins and their fans are loving it.
The girls were dubbed the “Ronettes” by their mum Sally Wood when she shared the photo on Instagram.
Gracie Jane and Alice Rose were pictured in baby carriers wearing leopard print “turbans” on their heads.
“Out and about with the Ronettes,” the mum, 38, wrote alongside the hashtags #fashionbabies and #thetwinslovetheirturbans.
Fans loved seeing the snap.
“Gorgeous family photo,” one person wrote. “So adorable.”
Another commented: “Those Ronettes are so darling! So cute.”
The couple welcomed their twin daughters on 30 May 2016, two days before Ronnie Wood turned 69.
Although these are Sally Wood’s first children, Wood is also dad to Jesse, 39, with his first wife Krissy, and Leah, 37, and Tyrone, 32, from his second marriage with Jo Wood. He also adopted Jo’s son Jamie, now 41.
Sally Wood spoke out about the age gap between her and her husband when she fell pregnant.
“Do I think about Ronnie’s age? Of course I do,” she told The Telegraph. “His Auntie Mary lived to be over 100 years old. There are good genes in his family. But I’m not blind to the whole thing.
“What I do know is that these girls are already so absolutely adored. They are so incredibly wanted. They will be loved, and I think that is all that matters.”