What better place to spend a summer’s evening than on a rooftop playing games with a cocktail in hand? Look no further than Roof East.
Now in its fourth year, the summer pop-up has transformed what was once the top floor of Stratford Shopping Centre car park into a hive of activity.
Venture through the tired shopping centre and up in the cramped lift to the 8th floor to be greeted with an incredible 360’ view of the capital (including the Olympic Park). If it’s sunny and blue skies (finger’s crossed) the space is idyllic.
This year the space offers plenty of activities including: London’s only baseball-style batting cages, Sluggers; hip-hop-inspired lawn bowls, De La Bowl; mind-bending crazy golf at Birdies. There is also roller disco and open-air cinema.
But, as entry is free, feel free to pop-up for a drink or food and plonk yourself down on one of the many deck chairs or picnic benches.
It’s not only fun but green-fingered, too. The space is filled with plants and shrubs growing out of planters made from recycled decking from the Olympic Park footbridge or vintage convertible cars - a nod to a reclaimed car park if ever we saw one.
Be warned: this place does get busy and, if they reach capacity, it will be one in, one out. So get there early.
If it’s raining (let’s be realistic, this IS England), Roof East has covered areas and provides ponchos and blankets. But if the weather is really bad, they will have to close the site.
Open until mid-September: Tuesdays- Fridays 5pm- 11pm, Saturdays- Sundays 12pm- 11pm
*please note over 18s only after 5pm
Entry to the rooftop is free, but tickets need to be purchased for each event from here: www.sfgclub.com/
Prices for the games:
De La Bowl/Birdies- £12 each for two people £10 each for four. £8 for 6
Sluggers - 4 people: £10 per person and 2 people: £12.50 per person
Roller Disco - Singular admission with own skates £8. If you need to hire skates £10
Address: Floors 7 & 8 Stratford Multi Storey Car Park | Great Eastern Way | London | E15 1XE
Website: http://www.sfgclub.com/