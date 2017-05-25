All Sections
    25/05/2017 16:59 BST | Updated 26/05/2017 13:10 BST

    Rooftop Bars, Outdoor Cinemas And Other Pop-Ups To Visit In London This Summer

    Helloooo sunshine ☀️

    If your London home is lacking garden space don’t panic, there’s a whole host of outdoor pop-ups just waiting to for you to soak up the sunshine.

    From urban beaches to rooftop bars, the capital is teaming with temporary venues that are perfect for enjoying the fleeting British summertime.

    Grab your pals (and some suncream). We’ll see you at the bar.

    • Brixton Beach, Brixton
      Brixton Beach
      You don't have to travel to the coast to visit the beach this summer. Brixton Beach is back, serving up a winning combination of cocktails, street food and entertainment.

      This year, the look of the south London pop-up is inspired by Cuba, but as always, the venue will serve food from around the world.

      The project will host a selection of street food including mac and cheese from Mac to the Future, Japanese soul food from Nanban and quality British steak from STAKEhaus.

      The vast 1,000-capacity rooftop will be open both day and night with a variety of events on offer to suit all tastes.

      Get fit with the daily fitness classes put on by Ministry of Sound, including HIIT, Zumba and yoga, or catch up with mates over Cuban-inspired cocktails and live music. 

      Those looking for a more chilled affair will enjoy the rooftop's cinema screenings (keep and eye on the Brixton Beach website for the upcoming schedule).

      Be warned: when the sun's out, this place gets very busy.

      Open from 26 May until October. Monday- Thursday 6pm- 11pm, Friday 6pm- midnight, Saturday 1pm- midnight, Sunday 1pm- 11pm.

      Address: Pope's Road | Brixton | London | SW9 8JH
      Telephone: 020 7095 8980
      Website: brixtonrooftop.com
    • Roof East, Stratford
      Roof East
      What better place to spend a summer’s evening than on a rooftop playing games with a cocktail in hand? Look no further than Roof East.

      Now in its fourth year, the summer pop-up has transformed what was once the top floor of Stratford Shopping Centre car park into a hive of activity.

      Venture through the tired shopping centre and up in the cramped lift to the 8th floor to be greeted with an incredible 360’ view of the capital (including the Olympic Park). If it’s sunny and blue skies (finger’s crossed) the space is idyllic.

      This year the space offers plenty of activities including: London’s only baseball-style batting cages, Sluggers; hip-hop-inspired lawn bowls, De La Bowl; mind-bending crazy golf at Birdies. There is also roller disco and open-air cinema.

      But, as entry is free, feel free to pop-up for a drink or food and plonk yourself down on one of the many deck chairs or picnic benches.

      It’s not only fun but green-fingered, too. The space is filled with plants and shrubs growing out of planters made from recycled decking from the Olympic Park footbridge or vintage convertible cars - a nod to a reclaimed car park if ever we saw one.

      Be warned: this place does get busy and, if they reach capacity, it will be one in, one out. So get there early.

      If it’s raining (let’s be realistic, this IS England), Roof East has covered areas and provides ponchos and blankets. But if the weather is really bad, they will have to close the site.

      Open until mid-September: Tuesdays- Fridays 5pm- 11pm, Saturdays- Sundays 12pm- 11pm
      *please note over 18s only after 5pm

      Entry to the rooftop is free, but tickets need to be purchased for each event from here: www.sfgclub.com/

      Prices for the games:
      De La Bowl/Birdies- £12 each for two people £10 each for four. £8 for 6
      Sluggers - 4 people: £10 per person and 2 people: £12.50 per person
      Roller Disco - Singular admission with own skates £8. If you need to hire skates £10

      Address: Floors 7 & 8 Stratford Multi Storey Car Park | Great Eastern Way | London | E15 1XE
      Website: http://www.sfgclub.com/
    • Coppa Club, Tower Hill
      Coppa Club
      Experience a little slice of the Mediterranean at Coppa Club's summer offering, Coppa Cabana. 

      The restaurant's riverside terrace has been taken over by seven standalone timber huts, each dressed with wisteria and roses and furnished with cosy outdoor chairs.

      Three of the cabanas can be reserved for private gatherings with space for up to 10 people, while two offer smaller tables that are perfect for date nights. 

      There's also two cabanas reserved for walk-in use, as well as a bar area serving up summer cocktails such as the 'Britz Spritz', made from Kamm & Sons British aperitif, elderflower, Prosecco and soda. 

      The exclusive location offers a surprisingly affordable menu. Try the flash-steak and fries at £11.45 or order a hand-stretched sourdough base pizza from £7.95. 

      Be warned, service is slow, but with blankets available and knock out views of Tower Bridge, HMS Belfast and the Shard, we doubt you'll be in a hurry to leave. 

      Open now, closing date TBC. Food served Monday- Saturday until 11pm, Sunday until 10pm.

      Address: Coppa Club | 3 Three Quays Walk | Lower Thames Street | London| EC3R 6AH
      Telephone: 020 7993 3827 
      Website: coppaclub.co.uk/towerbridge
    • Skylight, Wapping
      Skylight
      Urban rooftop meets quintessential English country garden at Wapping's new rooftop venue, Skylight.

      Occupying the top three levels of a former car park, the 600-capacity, east London space is the place to be if you have a competitive streak.

      The venue offers an assortment of indoor and outdoor games, including croquet and petanque (a form of boules), which can be booked for groups of two to six people.

      After you’ve worked up an appetite, get a bite to eat from one of the street food vendors, which include burger maestros We Serve Humans, Thai street food specialists Kra Pow and Greek street food brand Yiro.

      With a bar on every floor, you don’t have to walk to far to pick up a summer cocktail or shareable pitcher.

      All that's left to do is grab a chair and watch the sunset. 

      Open now until the end of September. Thursday- Friday 5pm–11pm, Saturday- Sunday and bank holidays 12pm– 11pm.

      Address: Penning St. Car Park entrance | Wapping Ln | London | E1W 2SF
      Website: skylightlondon.com
    • Skylounge, Tower Bridge
      SkyLounge
      Situated on top of DoubleTree by Hilton, Skylounge boasts some of the best rooftop views of London, with Tower Bridge, the Shard, the Gherkin, the Walkie Talkie and the River Thames all in its periphery.

      This summer, the high-end bar is bringing a taste of Cuba to the city, with its latest pop-up, Casa Havana.

      In partnership with Havana Club Rum, the bar is serving a wide range of rum-based delights including Cuba libres, mojitos and daiquiris.

      The food menu is also inspired by the Havana heat, with bar snacks including pulled pork quesadillas, chargrilled octopus and red snapper ceviche.

      The four-month residency will also have an unmissable Cuban band entertaining visitors on a monthly basis. Call ahead for dates and details. 

      Open now until the end of September, Tuesday-Saturday, between 16:00 – 23:00 (subject to exclusive hire nights).

      Address: Double Tree Hilton Tower London | 7 Pepys St | London | EC3N 4AF
      Telephone: 0207 709 1000
      Website: www.doubletree3.hilton.com/ 
    • Queen Of Hoxton, Shoreditch
      Queen Of Hoxton
      Leave adult life in the office at Queen Of Hoxton’s Neverland-themed pop-up, Bangerang.

      The bar’s rooftop has received a Peter Pan-themed makeover, complete with Captain Hook’s pirate ship, giant seashells to recline in and a running waterfall.

      The cocktail menu features classics with a fantasy twist, such as the new ‘Mermaid on the Beach’, while simple BBQ food (think burgers and ribs) is available. Those feeling adventurous can try jelly-pearl shots served in a clamshell.

      The rooftop will play host to a range of events throughout the summer, including a mermaid crown workshop and a ‘wild’ life drawing class, which involves get arty with real animals.

      There’s also a weekly rooftop film club and a neon paint party at the end of the season, details of which can be found on the Queen of Hoxton website.

      Due to the lack of heaters, this venue should be reserved for the warmer summer evenings.

      Open now until October, Monday-Sunday 12pm-10pm.

      Address: 1 Curtain Road | London | EC2A 3JX
      Telephone: 020 7422 0958
      Website: queenofhoxton.com/rooftop/summer/
