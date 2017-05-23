The tragic events in Manchester have prompted local people to rally round and offer anyone affected by the blast a room to stay, prompting the #roomsformanchester hashtag.

As well as a bed for the night, people in the city have been offering those impacted by the Manchester Arena horror everything from free taxi rides to phone chargers and cups of tea.

Police say at least 22 people were killed and about 50 were injured after an explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, which was attended by thousands of people.

Some people offered a bed for the night, food or simply somewhere for people to charge their phones so they could contact friends and family...