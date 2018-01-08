RENA LAVERTY via Getty Images Rose McGowan

During this year’s Golden Globes, Italian actress Asia Argento tweeted Rose with a message of support, praising her for having been “the first one who broke the silence”. Rose then responded: “And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honour our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. “I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love [Asia Argento].”

When first voicing her disapproval in December, Rose singled out Meryl Streep in particular for having worked with Weinstein on a number of occasions, stating: “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem.” Meryl then issued a public response to Rose, saying: “I am truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe: a status quo that wants so badly to return to the bad old days, the old ways where women were used, abused and refused entry into the decision-making, top levels of the industry.” In addition to her all-black attire, Meryl was one of several actresses who brought activists who’ve worked to defend gender equality and women’s rights as her guest to the ceremony.