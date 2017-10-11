Rose McGowan has blasted Ben Affleck, following his statement over the sexual abuse accusations levelled against Harvey Weinstein.

Ever since the New York Times published an article detailing the allegations last week, Rose has been particularly vocal in speaking out against the shamed film producer, long before A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and George Clooney expressed their shock and distress over the matter.

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images ﻿Rose McGowan

Ben is the latest star to address the matter, writing on his Facebook page: “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.

“The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick.This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

He concluded: “We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behaviour when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

However, Rose has issued an angry response, alleging that she told Ben personally about Harvey’s past misconduct.

Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images ﻿Harvey Weinstein

Addressing him on her Twitter page, she wrote: “@benaffleck ‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

HuffPost UK has reached out to a representative for Ben Affleck, and are awaiting a response.