The nephew of serial killer Rose West has been jailed for 18 years after he was convicted of drugging and raping a 12-year-old girl. Steven Letts, 39, abducted and had sex with the child after they met in the street and she asked him for a cigarette. Letts, who was found guilty of kidnapping and rape last week, responded by offering her a joint, then took her home and plied her with cocaine, cannabis and vodka after their encounter in Gloucester city centre on 6 March this year, the trial heard.

SWNS Steven Letts was found guilty of raping and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl

The girl, who lives in care, had been in the company of her support worker, who told Gloucester Crown Court she had warned Letts that she was underage. Letts, of Barton Street, Gloucester, pleaded not guilty to abducting the girl on 6 March and raping her in his flat between March 6 and 8, though he was found guilty on both counts. The trial heard Letts and the girl went back to his flat to drink apple vodka and smoke cannabis. He also gave her cocaine to smoke through a pipe. The rape came to light when the girl asked a social worker “how long it’d take to find out if you are pregnant”. The court heard Letts kissed the girl in his kitchen and when she became tired she went to sleep under a blanket in Letts’ bed. He climbed in and began “cuddling” the child before initiating sex.

PA Archive/PA Images Serial killers Fred and Rose West