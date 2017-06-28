Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Has Given Birth To Her First Baby With Jason Statham

The British model, 29, announced that her “little man” had arrived on Instagram on Wednesday 28 June.

Huntington-Whiteley revealed she gave birth on Saturday 24 June to a baby boy who weighed 8.8lbs. She also revealed her choice of baby name: Jack Oscar Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley, 29, announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of herself on a beach displaying her growing baby bump.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday 9 February.

