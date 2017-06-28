PARENTS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Has Given Birth To Her First Baby With Jason Statham

The model also revealed her baby name choice.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has given birth to her and her fiancé Jason Statham’s first baby.

The British model, 29, announced that her “little man” had arrived on Instagram on Wednesday 28 June.

Huntington-Whiteley revealed she gave birth on Saturday 24 June to a baby boy who weighed 8.8lbs. She also revealed her choice of baby name: Jack Oscar Statham.

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on

Huntington-Whiteley, 29, announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of herself on a beach displaying her growing baby bump.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday 9 February. 

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on

Congratulations to the couple!

