Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jason Statham.

The British model, 29, announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of herself on a beach displaying her growing baby bump.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday 9 February.

“Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham.”