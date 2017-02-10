All Sections
    10/02/2017 09:05 GMT

    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Pregnant With Her First Child With Fiancé Jason Statham

    'Being a mum will be a big part of me.'

    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jason Statham.

    The British model, 29, announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of herself on a beach displaying her growing baby bump.

    “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday 9 February.

    “Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham.” 

    Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham

    A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on

    Fans were quick to send their congratulations to the model.

    “Omg congrats Rosie, I am so happy for you,” one person wrote. “Your body looks great, look at that perfect bump.”

    Another wrote: “Wow! What great news. You will be a fantastic mum - I bet it will be a boy.”

    Huntington-Whiteley’s photo had nearly 600,000 likes in just 14 hours of being posted.

    The mum-to-be has previously spoken about her excitement about becoming a mother. 

    “I always see myself working, but definitely being a mum will be a big part of me,” she told ELLE in an interview in the January 2017 issue. 

    “I think there is naturally a point where you think: ‘I don’t care about myself as number one any more. I want to care about other things.’” 

    Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 49, have been together for six years and got engaged in January 2016. 

