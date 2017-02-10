Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jason Statham.
The British model, 29, announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of herself on a beach displaying her growing baby bump.
“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday 9 February.
“Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham.”
Fans were quick to send their congratulations to the model.
“Omg congrats Rosie, I am so happy for you,” one person wrote. “Your body looks great, look at that perfect bump.”
Another wrote: “Wow! What great news. You will be a fantastic mum - I bet it will be a boy.”
Huntington-Whiteley’s photo had nearly 600,000 likes in just 14 hours of being posted.
The mum-to-be has previously spoken about her excitement about becoming a mother.
“I always see myself working, but definitely being a mum will be a big part of me,” she told ELLE in an interview in the January 2017 issue.
“I think there is naturally a point where you think: ‘I don’t care about myself as number one any more. I want to care about other things.’”
Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 49, have been together for six years and got engaged in January 2016.