While many fans of Gary and Lily have praised the pair for lending their voices to the ongoing debates, others have not been so kind, and a column in The Sun suggested Gary should be sacked by the BBC for “peddling migrant lies” .

However, Ross - whose latest documentary takes him to Libya, where he learns more about the treacherous journey taken by migrants hoping to reach Europe - has shared his support for stars making their voices heard on the matter.

During an appearance on BUILD, on the question of whether celebrity voices have a place in these social and political debates, Ross replied: “I think everybody’s entitled to their opinion, and we have social media.

“I happen to like Lily and Gary as human beings and respect their views.

“I don’t respect everybody’s view on social media but that’s the nature of it and also what makes it so interesting, we’ve all got a voice and I’m 100% behind that... whether I agree with it [people’s view], or disagree with it.”