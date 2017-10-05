Ross Kemp has shared a proud dad photo of himself holding his twins in baby carriers as they head home from hospital.
The 53-year-old actor’s wife Renee O’Brien gave birth to twins Ava and Kitty in September, making him a dad-of-four.
The couple also have a two-year-old son and Kemp has an older son with his former partner Nicola Coleman.
“Homeward bound,” Kemp tweeted on 4 October. “Very big thanks to all at John Radcliffe [hospital].”
Kemp’s daughters looked cosy, fast asleep in their carriers.
The dad first introduced his twins to the world on 29 September when he shared a photo of Ava and Kitty shortly after they were born.
Kemp is one of many celebrity parents who has welcomed twins this year. George and Amal Clooney welcomed Ella and Alexander in June.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z also welcomed Sir Carter and Rumi in June and ‘Hollyoaks’ star Kieron Richardson and his partner Carl Hyland’s twins Phoebe and Chase were born in May.
And that’s not the end of the list - Lucy Pargeter and Rudi Coleano, who are already parents to 12-year-old Lola, welcomed twin girls in April. And in March, ‘Strictly’ star Anton Du Beke’s partner Hannah Summers gave birth to twins.