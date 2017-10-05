Ross Kemp has shared a proud dad photo of himself holding his twins in baby carriers as they head home from hospital.

The 53-year-old actor’s wife Renee O’Brien gave birth to twins Ava and Kitty in September, making him a dad-of-four.

The couple also have a two-year-old son and Kemp has an older son with his former partner Nicola Coleman.

“Homeward bound,” Kemp tweeted on 4 October. “Very big thanks to all at John Radcliffe [hospital].”