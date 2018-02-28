A record 3,600-plus alerts have been sent to an app that helps rough sleepers find shelter as the brutal weather has heightened fears for the homeless.

The referrals sent to StreetLink between Monday and Tuesday this week was the highest number the group has received in a 24-hour period.

The app, which lets members of the public alert homelessness agencies if they fear for the safety of those on the streets, has received more than 2,000 messages in London alone.

StreetLink said it was “inspiring” so many people raised the alarm about the safety of rough sleepers.

Matt Harrison, director of StreetLink, said: “It is the first step people can take to ensure individuals sleeping rough receive the support they need to get into the warm and move away from homelessness for good.

“In 2017, alerts from the public enabled us to connect thousands of rough sleepers to accommodation and support services, and we hope that together we can help even more vulnerable people to get their lives back on track this year.”