Rough Sleeping In England Reaches Highest Level On Record

The number of people sleeping rough on the streets of England has reached the highest level since current records began, new figures reveal. An estimated 4,751 people were sleeping rough in the autumn of 2017, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. This is a 15% rise, up by 617 from the autumn 2016 total of 4,134. Homelessness charity St Mungos said the figures were a “scandal”, adding that they serve as a “stark reminder of the need for urgency”.

The figures came from local authorities’ counts and estimates on a snapshot night in autumn last year. Of the total figure, 1,137 rough sleepers were in London. This is an increase of 18% from the 2016 figure of 964. In 2017 London accounted for 24% of the total England figure, compared to 23% in 2016 and 26% in 2015. Howard Sinclair, chief Executive of St Mungo’s, said: “Another huge rise in the number of men and women sleeping rough in England, for seven years in a row and 169% since 2010, is shocking and a scandal. “While the manifesto commitment from the government on rough sleeping and the initial steps taken to achieve the target is welcome, the latest figures serve as a stark reminder of the need for urgency. Heather Wheeler, the new Minister for Housing and Homelessness needs to bring government departments together to find solutions to end the scandal of rough sleeping and homelessness. “Services like StreetLink and No Second Night Out are helping people newly rough sleeping to move away from the streets quickly. Prevention is key and that’s where we hope the Homelessness Reduction Act will make more of an impact, alongside support for those at risk of returning to the streets, such as hostels and new initiatives like Housing First. “Homelessness is not inevitable, it’s about helping people who face housing, health and other complicated problems at the time they need it.”

Homelessness charity Crisis said that the true number of rough sleepers is likely to be far greater, with their own research indicating there are currently more than 9,000 people sleeping rough across England. Crisis predicts that the number is predicted to rise to 15,000 by 2026 if nothing changes. Westminster local authority had the highest number of rough sleepers with 217 people recorded, although this was a decrease of 17% from autumn 2016. Brighton and Hove recorded 178 rough sleepers - an increase of 24%. The largest spike in rough sleepers was in Camden, which had 17 in autumn 2016 but rose to 127 - a 647% increase - the following year.

