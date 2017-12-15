As Mayor I Am Determined To End Rough Sleeping In London - Here Is How You Can Help

Rough sleeping is the sharpest end of the housing crisis and it’s shameful that in London – one of the richest cities in the world - there are still more than 8,000 Londoners who feel they have no choice other than to sleep rough on our streets.

I am determined to do everything in my power as Mayor to help Londoners off the streets. Our new focus on this issue over the last year-and-a-half is already showing progress – working with local councils and charities, we have seen the rise in the number of people sleeping rough effectively halting for the first time in nearly a decade. But stemming the rise is just the first step. We still have a long way to go - because one person sleeping rough on the streets of London will always be one person too many.

I know millions of Londoners feel that way too – and as the evenings get colder and darker, we all feel even more keenly for those who don’t have a warm bed for the night. That’s why I’m launching my ‘No one needs to sleep rough in London’ campaign. Alongside the services I fund through City Hall, this will give Londoners the opportunity to make a real difference and help those on our streets to access the vital services they need and, crucially, find a route off our streets for good.

The campaign will help Londoners to donate to lots of amazing charities all at once using the newly-formed London Homeless Charities Group. It will also show people how with one simple app they can direct outreach services towards people sleeping rough they are concerned about. We’ve all been in the position where we have seen someone sleeping rough, but felt powerless to provide any meaningful help. My campaign shows how Londoners can help those in need by quickly contacting Streetlink or making a donation at the click of a button.