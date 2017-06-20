Animal rights campaigners have voiced concerns about the scorching heat horses will be competing in during Royal Ascot this week. The five-day event begins today and will see equines racing in temperatures up to 30C. Dene Stansall, Animal Aid’s horse racing consultant, told HuffPost UK: “If horses race in high temperatures, they are going to suffer from heat stress. “Ascot is the pinnacle of flat racing and because it’s attended by royalty and it’s a big, social event, then it’s racing at all costs at Ascot, so they have to race no matter what - that’s their approach.” Ascot has said it will be taking “all appropriate measures” to mitigate the heat for the horses, including extra water buckets along the track.

PA Wire/PA Images Animal rights campaigners are concerned about the high temperatures horses will be competing at Royal Ascot.

Animal Aid has labelled Royal Ascot as Britain’s “deadliest flat course”. Last year the Queen’s horse was put down after falling during the third day of the meeting. In 2014 four horses died at Ascot during the meeting. While Stansall raised concerns about the amount of heat stress the animals could be placed be under, he also said he was worried about how firm the course may be for the horses’ hooves. “It’s not only a question of heat stress but also the trauma on the limbs because the ground is so firm,” the horse racing expert said. Ascot officials said they are prepared for the races and are watering the course regularly. But Stansall has raised concerns about the consistency of the watered ground, pointing to the four equine casualties in 2014 as examples of trauma being placed on the animals’ limbs.

