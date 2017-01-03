Deciding what kind of job you want after university can be daunting.

But the Royal Bank of Scotland has developed an ingenious solution to this problem - by ‘reading’ students’ minds.

Using portable brain scanners, RBS claims it is able to tell students which graduate roles at the bank they would enjoy the most.

Royal Bank of Scotland RBS is using brain scanning technology to find the

Uni-leavers are wired up to the headset, known as the MindWave Mobile, at employment fairs before being shown a series of 10 images and videos, each of which is linked to a specific skill or ability.

“An algorithm is then used to look for spikes in brain activity,” a spokesperson from RBS told the Huffington Post UK.

“It then automatically generates which courses you might be most interested in.”

If students decide to apply for one of these schemes, they can then let the bank know which courses the brain scanner recommended.

Kate Llewellyn-Cripps, head of marketing and attraction, added: “Our campus tour has been central to our candidate attraction campaign this year - it grabs attention on busy campuses and allows us to have valuable conversations with students who perhaps wouldn’t have normally considered Financial Services for an internship or graduate programme.

“Our recruitment process is still open and early results suggest we have had a positive influence on applications so far.”

If applicants do not volunteer the results of their brain scan, the information is deleted.

However, privacy advocates have called for data rules around brain computer interface technology such as this to be clarified before it develops further.