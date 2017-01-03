Deciding what kind of job you want after university can be daunting.

But the Royal Bank of Scotland has developed an ingenious solution to this problem - by ‘reading’ students’ minds.

Using portable brain scanners, RBS claims it is able to tell students which graduate roles at the bank they would enjoy the most.

Uni-leavers are wired up to the headset, known as the MindWave Mobile, at employment fairs before being shown a series of 10 images and videos, each of which is linked to a specific skill or ability.

“An algorithm is then used to look for spikes in brain activity,” Dale Bihari from RBS told the Huffington Post UK.

“It then automatically generates which courses you might be most interested in.”

If students decide to apply for one of these schemes, they can then let the bank know which courses the brain scanner recommended.

“It also shows them the kind of thing the bank is looking at more broadly,” Bihari added.

If applicants do not volunteer the results of their brain scan, the information is deleted.

However, privacy advocates have called for data rules around brain computer interface technology such as this to be clarified before it develops further.