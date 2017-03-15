A Royal Marine who shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan has had his murder conviction reduced to manslaughter. Five judges at the Court Martial Appeal Court in London ruled on Sergeant Alexander Blackman’s case on Wednesday. They heard arguments on his behalf that fresh psychiatric evidence would have provided the 42-year-old with a diminished responsibility defence. Blackman, from Taunton, Somerset, was convicted in November 2013 by a court martial in Bulford, Wiltshire, and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 10 years. The sentence was later reduced to a minimum of eight years.

Andrew Parsons/PA Wire/PA Images Royal Marine Sergeant Alexander Blackman

Blackman’s wife, Claire, spoke at a press conference after the ruling. She said: “We are delighted at the judge’s decision to substitute manslaughter with diminished responsibility. “This is a crucial decision and one that much better reflects the circumstances that my husband found himself in during that terrible tour of Afghanistan.” She added that the family hopes to secure a “significant reduction” in his sentence following today’s ruling. The sentencing hearing is due to be held at a later date.

Sky News Claire Blackman speaking to reporters after Wednesday's ruling.