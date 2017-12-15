For most football fans the FA Cup final rarely cuts the mustard as an excuse to miss your own brother’s wedding but what if you’re supposed to be presenting the trophy?

Isn't Prince William the president of the FA? That is a baller move, Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge has been President of England’s Football Association since May 2006 and is always on hand to offer a few words of congratulations and the all-important silverware to the winners.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and so far there’s been no official nod as to which event Prince William will attend although the smart money is on the wedding.

Decisions, decisions... Prince Harry wedding on May 19 clashes with FA Cup final... which one will FA President Prince William choose to attend?? 🤔

Wedding in the morning. Piss up in the pub before the game and then Wembley. Easy peasy.

He'll be at the wedding with his headphones on, popping outside for a smoke every few minutes.

Maybe the reception is at Wembley

The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, Buckingham Palace said.

Markle, 36, has shown off a three-stone yellow-gold engagement ring, designed by Harry, 33, himself with a diamond from Botswana plus two diamonds taken from the personal collection of his later mother, Princess Diana.

Earlier this month it as announced Markle, who is a divorcee, will join the Queen and other senior members of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham.