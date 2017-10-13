The Daily Telegraph reported that Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry has been in discussions for a new ‘Brexit-annia’ with Liam Fox, the International Trade secretary, this week which they believe will be a “showcase for everything that is best in Britain”.

Suggestions that ministers are again in talks about commissioning a new Royal Yacht Britannia has been met with a barrage of derision highlighting just how unseaworthy the concept is in a climate of Brexit uncertainty.

Royal Yacht Britannia 😂😂😂😂 but 55p a minute for a poverty helpline; what a mad country this is

In post Brexit Britain, especially a "No Deal" post Brexit Britain, that new Royal Yacht Britannia will be a coracle...

New royal yacht Britannia can't see what the problem is pic.twitter.com/y70bplEOy0

Tory magic money tree found some simple magic beans for a new Royal Yacht Britannia? Meanwhile nurses use foodbanks for 'complex' reasons...

Liam Fox has been discussing the yacht “Brexit-annia” and “a secret naval design” drawn up #empire2 .0 pic.twitter.com/I9dJZl63er

HMY Britannia - which is now a visitor attraction in Edinburgh - was decommissioned by Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1997.

The new replacement - estimated to cost £100million to build and £10million a year to run - would be a way for Britain to project “the soft power of our nation around the world”, Berry told the newspaper which has campaigned for a new Britannia to help win deals for Britain post-Brexit.

Speaking to Chopper’s Brexit Podcast, Berry made clear that his views were “personal” rather than those of the Government, “but I hope one day we can see the return of ‘Brexit-annia’ we can almost call her to the waves”.

Berry told the newspaper he had discussion the plans with Fox earlier this week, “and we were saying what a great thing it could be”.

The minister made said the yacht would be privately funded.