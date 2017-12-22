Rub-On Male Contraceptive Gel Set To Go On Trial Next Year

A new male contraceptive gel is set to go on trial next year, designed to halt the production of sperm to prevent pregnancy.

More than 400 couples will test the product for the major study, due to launch in April 2018.

The trial will mark one of the largest tests on a hormonal male contraceptive to date, involving participants from the UK, US, Sweden, Italy, Chile and Kenya.

Currently contraception options for men are limited with just two choices on the market: condoms or a vasectomy.