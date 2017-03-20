Finding out the sex of your baby is an exciting moment, so this couple decided to document it with the most epic gender reveal.

Taylor Calmus, from California, US, who runs Dude Dad Vlog, spent three days with his partner creating a Rube Goldberg machine throughout their house.

The complex creation, which performs a series of tasks linked together like the domino effect, will blow your mind. It is named after an American cartoonist and inventor of similar contraptions.

“We spent three full days setting up a Rube Goldberg Machine thoughout our entire house to reveal the gender of baby Calmus #2,” the dad wrote when sharing the video on Facebook on 16 March.