All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    17/10/2017 17:40 BST

    Nike Announces Ruby Rose As The Face Of Their New Force Is Female Campaign

    Female force 💪🏻

    Nike has launched a new Air collection and has cast Ruby Rose as the face of their latest campaign: Force is Female.

    The collection comes in variations of Port wine patent leather and will be officially released on 27 October. 

    The sockliners inside the new styles are emblazoned with two of Rose’s personal mantras related that inspire her to take on new challenges in her career as an actor.

    “To be well-rounded, you need to dive into things that you don’t necessarily feel competent in and learn those skills,” she explained. 

    Nike

    The messages on the sockliners of each pair reads: “Become Your Own Hero,” and “With Full Force”.

    Nike

    The Nike campaign celebrates Rose’s strength and confidence. 

    Nike
    Nike
    Nike

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionShoesnikesportsweartrainersruby rose

    Conversations