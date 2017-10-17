Nike has launched a new Air collection and has cast Ruby Rose as the face of their latest campaign: Force is Female.

The collection comes in variations of Port wine patent leather and will be officially released on 27 October.

The sockliners inside the new styles are emblazoned with two of Rose’s personal mantras related that inspire her to take on new challenges in her career as an actor.

“To be well-rounded, you need to dive into things that you don’t necessarily feel competent in and learn those skills,” she explained.