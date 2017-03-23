All Sections
    23/03/2017 16:38 GMT | Updated 23/03/2017 17:06 GMT

    Ruby Rose Stars In Nike's Latest Campaign And Looks Incredible

    💕 🙌 💕 🙌

    Nike Air Max Day is pretty much the Christmas of trainer enthusiasts.

    And the 26 of March has just been made even more awesome by Ruby Rose who is part of their latest ad campaign to celebrate the day.  

    FML, she looks incredible. 

    The Australian actress stars along side G-Dragon, Neymar, MO, English Gardner, Chris Lee and Knox + NYC Runners

    Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a campaign shot of herself biting on shoelaces of Nike’s Revolution Air trainer, saying:

    “Knock, knock - who’s there?

    “That girl who eats shoelaces sometimes ... come on, we all have that one friend.”

    Nike
    Nike

    You can watch the video in full here: 

     

