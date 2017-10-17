A mum was floored by the kindness of the staff at a restaurant who made her stepson’s day by inviting him to the kitchen to help wash the dishes.

Katie Elizabeth Denton, from the US, said Slade, her 11-year-old stepson who has autism, loves dishwashers and washing machines.

While out for a family dinner at American restaurant ‘Ruby Tuesday’, Slade asked the restaurant manager, Ashley, if they had a dishwasher in the back. She said they had.

For the rest of the meal Slade couldn’t stop talking about it.

“I started thinking: ‘I’m just going to go talk to Ashley and ask her if Slade can peek through the window of the kitchen door and look at the dishwasher’,” the mum wrote on Facebook on 15 October.

And Ashley gave Slade so much more than just a peek.