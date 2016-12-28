This Guy's RuPaul-Inspired Christmas Present Has Won 2016

A man has shared a thoughtful Christmas gift that will make Drag Race fans green with envy: a homemade version of ‘Guess Who?’ inspired by RuPaul.

And what’s more, the genius gift is called ‘Guess Ru?’.

Stu Forward, a 28-year-old from London, was given the epic gift by his younger brother for Christmas.

The gift is all the more meaningful, he explained, because his “straight rugby player” brother does not know anything about drag queens or Drag Race.

My straight rugbyplayer brother made me a RuPaul Guess Who. Like actually spent hours finding and cutting out drag queens. Feels special 🎄🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/30VcHZwFn2 — Stu Forward (@StuForward) December 25, 2016

As a result his brother must have spent hours researching and cutting out photos to use for the gift.

He wrote on Twitter: “My straight rugby player brother made me a RuPaul Guess Who. Like actually spent hours finding and cutting out drag queens. Feels special.”

Forward, who is gay, told Mashable: “I was just taken aback as the world of drag and drag race is so far removed from his everyday life and the circles he moves in.”

Forward wasn’t the only one to be overwhelmed by his brother’s gesture. After posting the images to Twitter on Christmas morning, the tweet quickly went viral with thousands of likes.

A lot of people expressed their admiration of Forward’s little bro...

@StuForward I am SO jealous of this Christmas gift. — Joseph Kocharian (@JosephKocharian) December 25, 2016

@StuForward I need your brother in my life. What a hero :-) — Matt Cain (@MattCainWriter) December 25, 2016

While others think RuPaul should start making ‘Guess Ru?’ games.

@StuForward Your brother should consider going into business with these. I'm sure myself and many other gays would pay £££ 😂 so cute tho! — Billy Winchester (@BillyWinchester) December 25, 2016

Adorable.