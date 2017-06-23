20 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Quotes You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

The increasing popularity of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has helped bring a host of drag expressions to the forefront of the public’s vernacular, whether you’re spilling tea, throwing shade or inviting someone to gag on your extravaganza.

But with the reality show’s fanbase continuing to grow, with no signs of letting up any time soon, we thought we’d delve into some of the more overlooked soundbites the show has given us over its nine seasons (and two ‘All Star’ editions).

Here are just 20 ‘Drag Race’ quotes you can use in your everyday life, and our top tips for when to dig them out...

1. When you finally rock up to your high school reunion with a very specific agenda

2. When you need to take your friend aside for a quiet moment in the club toilet

3. When they said your pizza would be there in 30 minutes or less, but it’s now verging on 45

4. When you finally find an opening line to really make your OKCupid profile pop

5. When ‘Single Ladies’ comes on in the club, and you know your mate is about to disgrace themselves attempting the routine

6. When Friday truly can’t come quick enough

7. When you’re at work drinks and want to introduce yourself in as professional a fashion as possible

8. When two of your best friends get stuck into a Twitter beef

9. When your friend’s spray tan goes awry, and diplomacy simply isn’t going to cut it

10. When it’s suggested your beaten up trainers are not appropriate attire for the nightspot you’re trying to get into.

11. When your friend supposedly posts a picture of their new jeans on Instagram, but you’re wise to their tricks.

12. When it’s such a bad hair day you actually need to explain yourself

13. When you casually stroll into Ikea on a Bank Holiday

14. When your favourite hobby doesn’t come so easily to everyone else

15. When you’re feeling rather hungover and your friend suggests “a quick nip to the shop”

16. When that same friend tears through an entire chocolate bar without offering you a square

17. When you innocently ask if anyone else in the office wants a cup of tea and are met with a sea of hands

18. When you’re stuck behind a particularly slow-moving pedestrian

19. When you finish watching ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 9

20. And finally, when you’re caught liking your own selfie on Instagram