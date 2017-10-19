British GQ has announced it has terminated the freelance contract of political correspondent Rupert Myers amid “allegations” about his behaviour.
Conde Nast, which owns the magazine, announced the move after being made aware of claims.
Their statement reads: “Having been made aware of some allegations against Rupert Myers, GQ can confirm that it has terminated its freelance agreement with him, with immediate effect. He is no longer GQ’s Political Correspondent.”
It came as claimed on Twitter were made about his conduct toward fellow journalists.
Myers tweeted on Thursday: “If you feel I have said or done anything towards you that was suboptimal in the past, you have my sincere and unreserved apologies.”
It is not known if his tweet was related to the termination of Myers’ contract. British GQ declined to comment further on what allegations led to their decision.
The Spoon, a daily politics email for which Myers wrote, has also severed ties with him.
A spokeswoman said: “Following the allegations made against Rupert Myers he is no longer part of The Spoon team.”
The think tank Bright Blue has also told HuffPost UK that as of Thursday morning Myers is no longer an associate fellow of the organisation.
A spokesman said: “The alleged behaviour is clearly unacceptable and wrong. Bright Blue is reviewing Rupert Myers’ long-term relationship with us, but in the meantime he is not an Associate Fellow of the organisation.”
HuffPost UK approached Myers but he declined to make any comment.
The Cambridge University graduate and qualified barrister has been a freelance journalist for five years, according to his Linkedin profile.
He has previously written for the Guardian, the Telegraph and the Spectator, as well as British GQ. He has also blogged for HuffPost UK.