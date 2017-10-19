British GQ has announced it has terminated the freelance contract of political correspondent Rupert Myers amid “allegations” about his behaviour.

Conde Nast, which owns the magazine, announced the move after being made aware of claims.

Their statement reads: “Having been made aware of some allegations against Rupert Myers, GQ can confirm that it has terminated its freelance agreement with him, with immediate effect. He is no longer GQ’s Political Correspondent.”

It came as claimed on Twitter were made about his conduct toward fellow journalists.

Myers tweeted on Thursday: “If you feel I have said or done anything towards you that was suboptimal in the past, you have my sincere and unreserved apologies.”