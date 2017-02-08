All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    08/02/2017 09:08 GMT

    Russel Square Killer Zakaria Bulhan Sentenced To An Indefinite Hospital Order Over Rampage

    Darlene Horton was just hours away from returning to America when she was killed.

    A man who killed an American tourist and injured five others in a knife attack in London’s Russell Square has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. 

    Zakaria Bulhan pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Monday to the manslaughter of 64-year-old American Darlene Horton by reason of diminished responsibility.

    Horton, the wife of a university professor from Florida, was just hours away from flying home when she was killed.

    Metropolitan Police
    Zakaria Bulhan has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after killing a woman and injuring five others in London's Russell Square

    The 19-year-old also admitted five counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after attacking another five people; a 67-year-old British man, a 59-year-old American man, a 23-year-old Australian woman, a 40-year-old Australian man and an 18-year-old Israeli woman.

    Bulhan was sentenced on Tuesday. 

    Met Police
    Darlene Horton was just hours away from returning home to America when she was stabbed to death

    Shortly before 10.30pm on August 3 police received emergency calls from members of the public about a man with a knife in Russell Square.

    Police arrived on scene to find five people with varying stab wounds and another victim - Darlene - with very serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.06pm.

    Armed officers later found Bulhan, who had left the scene, and tasered him before taking him into custody. 

    MORE:newscrimeRussell SquareMurder and Manslaughter

    Conversations