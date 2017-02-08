A man who killed an American tourist and injured five others in a knife attack in London’s Russell Square has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.
Zakaria Bulhan pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Monday to the manslaughter of 64-year-old American Darlene Horton by reason of diminished responsibility.
Horton, the wife of a university professor from Florida, was just hours away from flying home when she was killed.
The 19-year-old also admitted five counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after attacking another five people; a 67-year-old British man, a 59-year-old American man, a 23-year-old Australian woman, a 40-year-old Australian man and an 18-year-old Israeli woman.
Bulhan was sentenced on Tuesday.
Shortly before 10.30pm on August 3 police received emergency calls from members of the public about a man with a knife in Russell Square.
Police arrived on scene to find five people with varying stab wounds and another victim - Darlene - with very serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.06pm.
Armed officers later found Bulhan, who had left the scene, and tasered him before taking him into custody.