Russell Brand has opened up about becoming a dad for the first time in a candid interview.
The 41-year-old, whose girlfriend Laura Gallacher, 28, welcomed Mabel in November 2016, said he was “overwhelmed” by the birth.
“When she was born, I felt something really quite profound,” Brand said on US TV show John Bishop In Conversation on Thursday 30 March.
“I felt extremely present in that birth, completely overwhelmed by it.
“And when I saw her, I felt something switch on - this sense of very determined and clear purpose.”
Brand said when his daughter was born, he knew he had the extra surge of love in him, he just didn’t know what to do with it.
“I feel this candid, plain, all encompassing love for this child,” he added. “This surging, ridiculous, giddy love.
“I feel like everybody deserves this love.”
The comedian added that becoming a father has been the “most spectacular” thing in his life and changed the way he lives it.
He said having the responsibility of a human being made him realise love is “limitless” and everyone is worthy of it.
He’s a true softy at heart.
The comedian made headlines in October 2016 after saying he wouldn’t impose a gender on his child.
“‘Jesus Three’ I’m thinking of calling him or her, we don’t know the gender I may not even ever impose a gender upon it,” he said on the Jonathon Ross show.
“Let the child grow up and be the whatever the hell it is, never tell it there is such a concept.”