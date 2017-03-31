Russell Brand has opened up about becoming a dad for the first time in a candid interview.

The 41-year-old, whose girlfriend Laura Gallacher, 28, welcomed Mabel in November 2016, said he was “overwhelmed” by the birth.

“When she was born, I felt something really quite profound,” Brand said on US TV show John Bishop In Conversation on Thursday 30 March.

“I felt extremely present in that birth, completely overwhelmed by it.

“And when I saw her, I felt something switch on - this sense of very determined and clear purpose.”