Russell Brand Says He Helped Fuel Jeremy Corbyn's Surge By Calling Out 'Meaningless' Politics

Maitlis: “So when I look back and I think you said you never voted. And that was a result of absolute indifference and weariness. Do you stand by that as an explanation or was that a depression speaking at this time?”

Brand: “No it’s not mental illness Emily, no. It was a reaction to politics at that time which I think subsequently it’s borne out that a lot of people felt similarly, that they were not being offered viable alternatives and subsequent to me saying partisan politics is meaningless, we’ve seen a huge lurch to the right. We’ve seen Brexit. We’ve seen the rise of Jeremy Corbyn. I don’t think there was some kind of soothsayer Nostradamus on a peninsula peering out into the bleak unknowable, I was simply taking the temperature and speaking on behalf of a lot of people.”

Maitlis: “But a lot of people who followed your lead on that and thought oh, Russell Brand’s apathetic, I don’t need to vote. The world is too crazy a place isn’t it, to be apathetic?

Brand: “I’m not apathetic, I don’t think people could ever mistake me for being apathetic. Do you really, like meeting me and me talking to me, think I’m apathetic?”

Maitlis: “I wonder why you didn’t vote?”

Brand: “I voted for Jeremy Corbyn, you know why? Because they weren’t realistic options at that point were there? I mean that’s not - I think the genie’s out of the bottle on that one, Emily. I think that’s - history has borne out, look at what’s going on now.”

Maitlis: “When you look back, do you think it was irresponsible to encourage people not to vote?”

Brand: “No as a matter of fact in my more optimistic moments I hope that it may in some small way have contributed to what we have subsequently seen. The Labour Party electing a leader that is engaged and engaging that is authentic and that is truthful and is listening to people and that seems to be a like a human being that connects, not some bizarre automaton technocrat lunatic with a rictus grin staring at you out of the pages of a Quentin Blake book, like a real human. So I think it’s a great thing.”