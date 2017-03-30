Russell Brand has apologised in advance of his return to live radio this Sunday afternoon. The comedian turned broadcaster will host a brand new show on Radio X from 11am to 1pm on Sunday mornings. He’ll have a customary assortment of guests and his show will also be turned into a podcast.

X Fm Russell will be back on the radio, after eight years away

This is Russell’s return to live radio after an eight-year hiatus, sparked by a controversy on his Radio 2 show back in 2008. He and guest Jonathan Ross made up a song inspired by Russell’s previous fling with Georgina Baillie, and then left a message on the answer phone of her grandfather, ‘Fawlty Towers’ actor Andrew Sachs. In the following fallout, both Russell Brand and the Controller ofRadio 2, Lesley Douglas, resigned, and Jonathan Ross was suspended. Questions were even asked in Parliament about the two stars being funded by the licence fee. Today, Russell says: “I’m going to be on Radio X - the show will be about joy, unity and togetherness. Sorry for any offence in advance.”

BBC Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross's high jinks got them into hot water

Russell has certainly tamed his ways since his days of Radio 2. In that time, he has written a book about activism, made a film about politics, and become the father of a baby girl, Mabel, with his partner Laura Gallacher. Matt Deverson, Radio X Managing Editor, said: “Radio X is home to big personalities and we’re incredibly excited to be welcoming Russell back for his live radio return. He’s a huge talent and his Sunday morning show is going to become a must-listen for fans of his irreverent humour. He’s part of the Radio X family and we can’t wait to have him back on air.”