It comes after Windsor and Maidenhead Council leader Simon Dudley called for action to be taken against “aggressive begging and intimidation” ahead of the royal wedding on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

The 42-year-old comedian has launched a petition to support the demand which has so far garnered more than 72,000 signatures.

Russell Brand has called for a building in Slough to be donated to rough sleepers from Windsor as a wedding gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a move the town’s council has described as “bizarre”.

Brand states in the petition that Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) day centre is “being made homeless by Slough council, meaning the vulnerable clients that depend on them will be in even more trouble”.

But Slough Borough Council has labelled the petition “bizarre”, adding that they were “bemused” that Brand was targeting Slough, rather than Windsor.

A council spokeswoman told HuffPost UK: “Perhaps he could direct his petition to the route of the issue as opposed to us mopping up an issue that is, of course, somewhere else.”

The petition states: “Many of the rough sleepers swept out of Windsor as result of Councillor Simon Dudley’s proposed economic cleanse in preparation of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle will need SHOC and other local facilities to care for them.

“As a wedding present for Harry and Meghan and as a rebuke to the low frequency conduct of Councillor Dudley and any who would further victimise the vulnerable, we are asking that Slough Council agree to a ‘change of use’ for a building in the town that will enable SHOC to have a new home.

“It will cost them nothing but the ink in the pen to commit to a ‘change of use’ for this building - you know how easy it is to do that - councils have to do it every time they turn a local shop into a supermarket chain express store.”