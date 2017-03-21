Russell Kane Reveals Why The Birth Of His Daughter Wasn't 'Life Changing'

Russell Kane has said he finds it “distasteful” when parents say they “finally know what real love is” after the birth of their child.

The 41-year-old British comedian was asked how different it feels going on the road now he has a one-year-old daughter, Mina.

“I know here I’m supposed to do that: ‘As soon as I held that baby, my whole life changed, it really refocuses you and all of a sudden you’ve really got something to work for’,” Kane said during an interview on BUILD Series London on Tuesday 21 March.

“I can’t be the only person that didn’t feel that, there’s loads of us who keep quiet and when asked: ‘Did it change your life?’ We go: ‘Yeah I’ve never known such love’.”