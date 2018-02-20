Russell Tovey Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Steve Brockman

Congratulations are in order for Russell Tovey, who has announced he is engaged to boyfriend Steve Brockman.
The actor said he is “very, very happy” after rugby player Steve unexpectedly popped the question.
They are now planning a party to celebrate with family and friends once Russell returns to the UK, as he is currently based in America.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Russell said: ”[It was] completely unexpected but [I’m] very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London.”
Russell relocated to the US after landing a part in TV drama ‘Quantico’.
Kings Cross Steelers player Steve regularly jets out to the US to be with Russell.
It’s not known when the pair first got together, but it was reported last July that things were “getting serious” between them.
Russell made a name for himself after starring alongside James Corden in the West End production of ‘History Boys’.
He then went on to star in ‘Gavin And Stacey’, ‘Being Human’ and ‘Him And Her’.
More recently, he’s starred in BBC Two drama ‘Banished’ and gay-themed football film, ‘The Pass’.
He’s also landed an increasing number of roles in the US, and has had a leading role as Harry Doyle in ‘Quantico’ since 2016.