Russell Tovey Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Steve Brockman

The actor said he is “very, very happy” after rugby player Steve unexpectedly popped the question.

Congratulations are in order for Russell Tovey , who has announced he is engaged to boyfriend Steve Brockman.

They are now planning a party to celebrate with family and friends once Russell returns to the UK, as he is currently based in America.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Russell said: ”[It was] completely unexpected but [I’m] very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London.”

Russell relocated to the US after landing a part in TV drama ‘Quantico’.

Kings Cross Steelers player Steve regularly jets out to the US to be with Russell.

It’s not known when the pair first got together, but it was reported last July that things were “getting serious” between them.