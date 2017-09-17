Russia and China are now more reliable in an international crisis than the United States under President Donald Trump, Lib Dem deputy leader Jo Swinson has said.

In an outspoken attack on Trump, Swinson renewed calls for Theresa May to rescind the offer of a state visit to the UK.

“Trump is a bully, a misogynist and a racist. He boasts about sexually assaulting women. He cruelly mocked a reporter for his disability. He has rolled back trans rights. And for someone who makes much of being straight-talking, he won’t call a Nazi a Nazi,” she told the Lib Dem party conference in Bournemouth.

“Yet the Conservative Government thinks it is right to offer Trump the honour of a state visit to the UK. They are wrong.”