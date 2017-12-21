Time To Stand Up To Russia And Take Back Control Of The Facts

As the world has tried to come to terms with the shock of President Trump sitting in the White House, like the storyline of a Cold War film, growing evidence is emerging that President Putin and Russia were pulling strings to influence the result and try to ensure that their preferred candidate would be leading their traditional nemesis.

As testimony mounts of Russian collusion in the US election, the attack on democracy becomes more and more apparent, captivating the public and casting doubt on the legitimacy of the Trump Administration. What is far murkier however, is the extent to which the Russian State has managed to inveigle its tentacles into British politics and society. Look under the surface and Russian soft power is there for all to see: in the London stock market, on television through the Kremlin’s propaganda channels such as RT and ever increasingly, through the fake news being churned out on Twitter and Facebook by bots and trolls.

How great a threat this poses to UK democracy has so far been hard to judge. Precious little scrutiny and oversight has been given to this issue, with the Electoral Commission being overstretched and unable investigate because of its limited remit, and the intelligence and security service failing to pursue rigorous lines of enquiry for lack of political direction. This leads to the million dollar question: are Russian activities as harmless as a few paid ads from RT, as Facebook would like us to believe, or does the influence go much further, with a concerted and successful attempt to secure a No Vote in the most important event in modern political history, the EU Referendum?

The time to ask this question is now. That’s why this week I’m giving new momentum in the Commons to what I hope will be an open and comprehensive inquiry into Russian interference in British politics. Democracy is only truly democracy when everyone feels able to participate, without the fear that the results have been tampered with by Russia or any other state.