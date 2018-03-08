Officer is ‘talking and engaging’

Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain critically ill

Home Secretary promises ‘robust’ response

Cordon around Skripal home widened amid ‘flurry of activity’ The condition of the police officer first on the scene in Salisbury when a former Russian spy and his daughter were suspected of being poisoned by a nerve agent has improved, Amber Rudd has said. The officer remains in a serious situation but is “talking and is engaging” in hospital, the Home Secretary said on Thursday. The news comes as investigators continue to probe the source of the nerve agent attack, which left all three victims in intensive care. The targets of the attack Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, remain critically ill.

Rex Features Sergei Skripal pictured with his daughter Yulia. They are both critically ill

In an interview with ITV, Rudd said: “I’ve spoken to Mark Rowley this morning. The two targets are still in a very serious condition. The policeman is talking and is engaging, so I’m more optimistic for him. But it is too early to say. This is a nerve agent. We are still treating it as very serious.” Speaking to the BBC, Rudd declined to say whether she knew exactly what the substance was, only adding that it was “very rare”. She added: “I would say to the public who may be concerned that the chief medical officer, Sally Davies, has said that the risk to them is low.” Later in the House of Commons Rudd told MPs that the poisoning was a “brazen and reckless” crime, adding that it was “attempted murder in the most cruel and public way”.

Rex Features The Skripals outside their family home in Salisbury with an unidentified companion

Matt Cardy via Getty Images The cordon around the Skripal home has been widened

She reiterated that speculation on who carried out the poisoning should be avoided but stressed that police and the government were committed to do “all we can” to bring the perpetrators to justice. “We will respond in a robust and appropriate manner once we ascertain who was responsible,” she added. On Thursday afternoon the cordon around Skripal’s home was widened following a flurry of activity. A large blue forensic tent was erected on the street as more police and incident support vehicles arrived from South Western Ambulance Service. Officers extended the cordon to seal off the whole of Christie Miller Road, although residents and their vehicles are allowed to come and go. The Metropolitan Police Service said on Wednesday that they were treating the incident as attempted murder. The Met’s assistant commissioner, Mark Rowley, has not yet revealed the exact substance, or how it was administered.

You can now see the actual bench where the attack happened in Salisbury thanks to gusts of wind that have dislodged tent pic.twitter.com/OO9kmotV3a — Dan Rivers (@danriversitv) March 8, 2018

Rudd also warned on Thursday there will be “nothing soft” about the UK’s response to the attack. She declined to say whether she regarded Russia as responsible for the attack, but said the government would put a plan in place to respond when the culprit is identified. “Let me be clear, we are absolutely robust about any crimes committed on these streets of the UK. There is nothing soft about the UK’s response to any sort of state activity in this country,” Rudd said. “You may not hear about it all, but when we do see that there is action to be taken, we will take it.” Deadly nerve agents are liquid gases that can seep through the skin. Earlier this week, the United States said North Korea used the toxin VX nerve agent to assassinate leader Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother in Malaysia in 2017.

Reuters The forensic tent covering the bench where the Skripals were found is repositioned by officials in protective suits

As police teams carried equipment from Skripal’s home on Wednesday night, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson renewed his warning that the UK will “respond robustly” if the poisoning was the result of “hostile activity” from another country. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prince William has no plans to attend the football World Cup in Russia, but a royal source said his decision pre-dates the double agent poisoning. St Thomas’s, in Salisbury city centre, will hold a service next month to acknowledge the emergency services’ response to the attempted murders.

Rex Features The Skripals were poisoned with a nerve agent, it has been confirmed

The Rev Kelvin Inglis said: “This attack is a violation of the peace and prosperity of the city, and we shall respond next month with a service that will acknowledge what the various services have done, and will reclaim the city for the common good. “This will include an open air ceremony at The Maltings, where Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found. This will take place on Sunday 15 April at 3pm. “In the meantime, this is primarily a tragedy for the people involved and our prayers are for them, most especially with Sergei and Yulia Skripal and the police officer who was made seriously ill while assisting them.”