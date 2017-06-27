Ruth Langsford broke down in tears as she discussed her late father’s battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Tuesday’s (27 June) ‘Loose Women’.
She had the emotional moment as the panel spoke about singer Engelbert Humperdinck’s admission over the guilt and anger he feels about his wife Patricia’s battle with the illness.
However, as she recalled how her mother experienced similar guilt when her father was moved into a care home, it all became too much for Ruth.
“Actually when my dad eventually had to go into care my mum was so distraught - oh I’m sorry,” she said, as tears filled in her eyes.
She then took a few moments to compose herself, as Coleen Nolan discussed her own family’s experience with the disease, before Ruth detailed some of the work she now does with the Alzheimer’s Society.
“I do believe they will find a cure eventually or certainly be able to slow it down. The research is so important,” she said.
Ruth’s father sadly died from complications relating to his Alzheimer’s in 2012, and the presenter has opened up many times about coping with his loss.
“I’m very lucky to have had a great father, a great mate,” she told the Daily Express in 2014. “When someone you love has dementia you feel like you’ve lost them long before they actually die.
“They may be sitting in a room with you but they aren’t necessarily aware of that. It’s heartbreaking. You want to remember the vibrant person they were but you have to let the grief subside.”
‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.