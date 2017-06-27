Ruth Langsford broke down in tears as she discussed her late father’s battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Tuesday’s (27 June) ‘Loose Women’.

She had the emotional moment as the panel spoke about singer Engelbert Humperdinck’s admission over the guilt and anger he feels about his wife Patricia’s battle with the illness.

However, as she recalled how her mother experienced similar guilt when her father was moved into a care home, it all became too much for Ruth.

ITV Ruth Langsford broke down in tears on 'Loose Women'

“Actually when my dad eventually had to go into care my mum was so distraught - oh I’m sorry,” she said, as tears filled in her eyes.

She then took a few moments to compose herself, as Coleen Nolan discussed her own family’s experience with the disease, before Ruth detailed some of the work she now does with the Alzheimer’s Society.

“I do believe they will find a cure eventually or certainly be able to slow it down. The research is so important,” she said.

ITV Ruth lost her dad Dennis to Alzheimer's in 2012

Ruth’s father sadly died from complications relating to his Alzheimer’s in 2012, and the presenter has opened up many times about coping with his loss.

‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

