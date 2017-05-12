All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/05/2017 09:02 BST | Updated 12/05/2017 09:05 BST

    Eamonn Holmes And Ruth Langsford To Explore Relationships In New Series

    'Their relationship has had ups and downs but they have one of the strongest bonds on TV.'

    Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will delve into people’s marriages, including their own, as part of a new show.

    According to The Sun, the TV couple will appear in a new series for ITV, ‘The Seven Year Itch’, which will explore the secrets to a successful marriage.

    The two will be examining their own relationship, as well as travelling to meet more unorthodox couples who have overcome various marital issues.

    Zak Hussein via Getty Images
    Ruth and Eamonn at the NTAs

    A TV insider told the newspaper: “Ruth and Eamonn are such loveable characters on ITV – so producers jumped at the opportunity to work with them again on a brand new show.

    “They’ve always been amazingly honest on This Morning and Loose Women about their marriage and have always worn their hearts on their sleeves.

    “Like all couples, their relationship has been through ups and downs but in the celebrity world they have one of the strongest bonds.”

    ‘The Seven Year Itch’ is reportedly set to air this summer, coinciding with the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary.

    Both Ruth and Eamonn have never been shy when it comes to spilling the beans about their relationship, whether it’s Ruth admitting she frequently “can’t stand” her famous husband, or Eamonn discussing how his wife helped him through his recent health troubles.

    And of course, neither of them are afraid to open up about their sex life, much to the chagrin of their ‘This Morning’ co-host Rylan Clark-Neal, who recently joked he was sick of hearing about the pair’s bedroom antics.

    READ MORE:

    Random 'This Morning' Hosts
    MORE:uktvdaytime tveamonn holmesruth langsford

    Conversations