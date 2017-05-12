Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will delve into people’s marriages, including their own, as part of a new show.
According to The Sun, the TV couple will appear in a new series for ITV, ‘The Seven Year Itch’, which will explore the secrets to a successful marriage.
The two will be examining their own relationship, as well as travelling to meet more unorthodox couples who have overcome various marital issues.
A TV insider told the newspaper: “Ruth and Eamonn are such loveable characters on ITV – so producers jumped at the opportunity to work with them again on a brand new show.
“They’ve always been amazingly honest on This Morning and Loose Women about their marriage and have always worn their hearts on their sleeves.
“Like all couples, their relationship has been through ups and downs but in the celebrity world they have one of the strongest bonds.”
‘The Seven Year Itch’ is reportedly set to air this summer, coinciding with the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary.
Both Ruth and Eamonn have never been shy when it comes to spilling the beans about their relationship, whether it’s Ruth admitting she frequently “can’t stand” her famous husband, or Eamonn discussing how his wife helped him through his recent health troubles.
And of course, neither of them are afraid to open up about their sex life, much to the chagrin of their ‘This Morning’ co-host Rylan Clark-Neal, who recently joked he was sick of hearing about the pair’s bedroom antics.