The pair were linked in the press following this month’s launch show, with sources claiming they “couldn’t keep away from each other” during rehearsals.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Ruth Langsford is one of this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrities

And while Gemma or Gorka are yet to address the reports themselves, Ruth has said she finds the possibility of them getting together hard to believe, given their hectic training schedules with their respective partners.

Speaking to HuffPost UK ahead of the first live show on Saturday (23 September), the ‘This Morning’ presenter said: “When would she have seen him?! She’s in Manchester rehearsing non stop with Aljaz [Skorjanec, her pro partner] and has been doing her radio show, so I’m not sure where that’s come from!

“If she’s managed to find some time, she’s a better woman than me!” she joked.

David Fisher/FeatureFlashSHM/Rex/Shutterstock Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been linked

Ruth also spoke out about reports linking Mollie King to her dance partner AJ Pritchard.

While the former Saturdays singer has already dismissed any suggestion of romance between them during an interview with HuffPost UK, Ruth did admit she believes they are very well suited in the dance department.

“Mollie and AJ were rehearsing in the room next to us yesterday and all I heard coming from them was dancing non stop, so I don’t think there’s been any time for romance at all,” she said.

“They seem to be a very good dance partnership.”

BBC AJ Pritchard and Mollie King have also been at the centre of romance rumours

Ruth has also tipped former ‘Emmerdale’ star Gemma as one to watch in this year’s competition, claiming she could be a dark horse.

She said: “I think Gemma is going to be very good - she’s very fit, she looks amazing and I think she’s got some moves.

“I think she’s one to watch.”

See Ruth in action when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ goes live on Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One.

